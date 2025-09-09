Cracker Barrel Backtracks On Store Remodels: 'The Vintage Americana You Love Will Always Be Here'

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc CBRL is backtracking on another item after customers complained.

On Tuesday, the restaurant company announced it will no longer be modernizing the decor inside restaurants.

The development comes after Cracker Barrel went viral over the past month due to public backlash over a planned logo rebrand and changes to the vintage decorations inside stores. The initiative even prompted President Donald Trump to chime in.

It quickly reversed course on the logo idea and, after this week, also reneged on plans to remodel stores.

"Your Old Country Store is here to stay," Cracker Barrel said in a blog post. "You've shared your voices in recent weeks not just on our logo, but also on our restaurants. We're continuing to listen. Today, we're suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be."

Cracker Barrel had been testing a planned store redesign at four locations out of the company's 660 locations nationwide.

"The vintage Americana you love will always be here — the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” the announcement continued.

What's Next For Cracker Barrel

After scrapping plans for the logo and restaurant rebrands, Cracker Barrel said it is focusing on food and customers.

"With our recent announcement that our ‘Old Timer' logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today's step reinforces that we hear you," Cracker Barrel tweeted Tuesday.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino tried to offset the backlash to the logo change in a previous interview with a focus on the company's value proposition. The average Cracker Barrel bill is around $15 compared to an industry average of around $27.

In June, Cracker Barrel reported third-quarter financial results. The company beat analyst estimates for earnings per share and missed estimates for revenue.

The company showed comparable store restaurant growth of 1.0% year-over-year. It proved to be the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth at restaurants.

The company also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance and raised its EBITDA outlook. With potential boycotts and visitors opting to dine elsewhere, the company could miss these new forecasts.

Cracker Barrel is expected to report fourth-quarter financial results this month. Management will likely face a handful of questions from analysts about the logo rebrand.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in five of the last 10 quarters. It missed revenue estimates in seven of the previous 10 quarters.

On prediction market Kalshi, the odds that Masino is out as the Cracker Barrel CEO by the end of the year are currently 18%, down from over 20% last week and over 30% in late August.

The logo and redesign changes got Cracker Barrel a ton of free publicity, the question now turns to if the company can turn the backlash into positivity by backtracking.

Cracker Barrel Stock

Shares of Cracker Barrel are down 1.9% to $49.95 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $33.86 to $71.93. Shares are down 13% over the last month and down 9.1% year-to-date in 2025.

