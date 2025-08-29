Cracker Barrel Rebrand Was 'Pitiful,' Co-Founder Says: 'Leave The Barrel -The Logo Alone'

Restaurant company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL found out how powerful social media backlash and calls for boycotts can be when changing something like a decades old logo. A co-founder of the restaurant is speaking out after the controversy.

Logo Rebrand Backlash

Images of Cracker Barrel's new logo, which removed the "old timer" and barrel, recently went viral on social media, prompting huge backlash and comments from investors like Kevin O'Leary and President Donald Trump.

Trump and other conservatives were among the biggest vocal opposition to the new logo, which may have played into the company finally backtracking and announcing they were reverting to the old logo.

Cracker Barrel co-founder Tommy Lowe recently spoke to local Nashville, Tennessee media about the company's logo change and the restaurant's early history.

"On September 19, 1969 – that was a Monday morning, I went out and unlocked the door and the people just came in," Lowe told News Channel 5.

The 93-year-old was quick to remember the details of the company's first store. Lowe was also quick to share his opinion on the recent logo rebrand Cracker Barrel was set to put in place.

Lowe called the new logo “pitiful” during his interview. Lowe also said the new logo also looked bland.

"They need to work on the food and service and leave the barrel – the logo alone," Lowe said.

During the interview, Lowe also criticized Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino, who assumed the role of CEO in November 2023. Among Masino's past work history was serving as President of International and President of North America for Taco Bell.

"They're trying to modernize to be like the competition – Cracker Barrel doesn't have any competition. I heard she was at Taco Bell. What's Taco Bell know about Cracker Barrel and country food?"

Lowe said Cracker Barrel's success has always come from staying authentic, a strength it has upheld for decades.

The Cracker Barrel co-founder recalled Grand Ole Opry artist David "String Bean" Akeman, telling the restaurant they should keep things country for future success.

"If they don't get back to keeping it country, then it ain't gonna work," Lowe said.

Lowe previously served as the Vice President of Operations for Cracker Barrel and is a former member of the Board of Directors. Nowadays, he remains a loyal customer.

Cracker Barrel History

Lowe, along with friend Dan Evins, opened the first Cracker Barrel on Highway 109 in Tennessee years ago.

With a background in the oil sector, Evins wanted to open a gas station on the property that would attract customers, but was looking for something unique. Lowe, who had a background in construction, had an idea of a restaurant and old country store to complement the gas station.

The duo needed people to back them, something Lowe recalled taking a long time.

"It took forever to find 10 guys to put $10,000," Lowe said.

Having started as a country store, restaurant, and gas station, Lowe hopes the company's management will refocus on Cracker Barrel's roots.

"It was just a country store for country people and that's what it is today, they just don't understand."

Today, there are more than 650 Cracker Barrel locations in 44 states.

Cracker Barrel recently announced it was reversing course on the logo change, reverting to the traditional logo with the "old timer" and barrel that Lowe and others have come to love.

Cracker Barrel Stock

Cracker Barrel stock trades at $59.84 on Friday versus a 52-week trading range of $33.85 to $71.93. Cracker Barrel shares are down 4.9% over the last month, while the stock remains up 9% year-to-date in 2025.

