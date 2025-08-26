Cracker Barrel restaurant sign and logo
August 26, 2025 10:51 PM 3 min read

Cracker Barrel Stock Spikes Over 7% After Bringing Back The Old Logo, Trump Commentary

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL shares jumped 7.09% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the restaurant chain partially reversed its controversial logo rebrand amid political pressure and presidential commentary.

Check out the current price of CBRL stock here

Trump Weighs In, Stock Responds

President Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday, advising Cracker Barrel to “go back to the old logo” and calling the controversy “a billion dollars worth of free publicity.” The Republican Party’s official X account amplified Trump’s message with “Make Cracker Barrel A Winner Again!”

According to Benzinga Pro, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain and country store, closed regular trading on Tuesday at $57.71, up 6.35%, before surging to $61.80 in after-hours trading. The stock trades within a 52-week range of $33.85-$71.93, with a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and price to earnings ratio of 22.40.

See Also: OpenLedger To Launch OPEN Token In September After Raising $15 Million For On-Chain AI Models

Logo Reversal Strategy

Today, following customer backlash, Cracker Barrel announced its new logo “is going away” while the traditional “Old Timer” character will remain. The company stated on X: “We said we would listen, and we have.”

The restaurant chain initially defended the rebrand but reversed course after conservative criticism, including comments from Donald Trump Jr. questioning the company’s direction under CEO Julie Felss Masino.

Board Member Under Scrutiny

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck targeted Board Director Gilbert Davila, CEO of DMI Consulting, a diversity and inclusion firm since 2010. Davila joined Cracker Barrel’s board in July 2020, sparking questions about the company’s strategic direction.

Earnings Impact Ahead

The country dining chain, known for Southern hospitality, is expected to report fourth-quarter results in September. Analysts will likely probe traffic impacts from the controversy and potential boycotts. The company showed 1.0% comparable store growth in the third quarter, marking four consecutive quarters of positive growth, while beating earnings per share estimates but missing revenue forecasts.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CBRL has a Momentum score of 79.15. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

CBRL Logo
CBRLCracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
$61.8013.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.15
Growth
25.74
Quality
14.07
Value
71.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved