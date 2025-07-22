Tesla Superfans Camp Out Overnight As Elon Musk Unveils Retro-Futuristic Diner With Robot Waiters, Cybertruck Food Trays And Drive-In Vibes

Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. TSLA Diner & Drive-In has finally opened to the public, drawing a crowd of enthusiastic Tesla fans.

What Happened: The long-awaited Tesla Diner & Drive-In, located in Hollywood, Los Angeles, opened its doors on Monday, as reported by NBC News.

The diner, doubling as a drive-in movie theater, is a retro-futuristic space packed with Tesla innovations—including the humanoid robot Optimus—and branded merchandise, such as Cybertruck-inspired food containers.

Built on the former site of a Shakey's Pizza, the diner features a menu curated by chef Eric Greenspan, offering classic diner fare alongside themed creations, such as the "Tesla Burger" with "Electric Sauce."

Prices range from $4 for fries to $15 for biscuits and red gravy.

Despite uncertainty around the opening time, Musk's most devoted fans waited for almost 10 hours before finally gaining entry at 4:20 p.m.

For instance, YouTuber Everyday Chris, known for his Tesla and EV content, arrived with his wife Janice at 5:30 a.m. Despite the long wait and lack of updates, he and others noticed staff going in and occasionally caught the scent of food being cooked inside.

There were others also who took to X and shared their experiences.

Why It Matters: The opening of the Tesla Diner & Drive-In marks the realization of Musk’s years-long ambition to establish a Tesla restaurant in Los Angeles, a project that has been in the works for several years.

In 2023, Tesla secured a permit for the diner and supercharger station in Los Angeles, and the project has been in the works for several years.

Musk, whose net worth exceeded $400 billion in 2024, was once a close ally of President Donald Trump before their relationship soured publicly.

His leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency—and its broad, controversial budget cuts—sparked a drop in Tesla's stock and eroded his public support.

Price Action: Tesla ended Monday at $328.49, down 0.35%, and dipped an additional 0.22% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

