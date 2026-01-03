Sanders, Harris, Schumer Slam Trump After US Capture Of Venezuelan President Maduro: 'Should Strike Fear In The Hearts Of All Americans'

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by the U.S. military has sparked strong reactions from prominent politicians in the United States.

Sanders Questions Trump’s Constitutional Authority

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to X to criticize President Donald Trump‘s actions, stating that Trump lacks the constitutional authority to attack another country and that the operation violates international law.

“The President of the United States does NOT have the right to unilaterally take this country to war, even against a corrupt and brutal dictator like Maduro,” Sanders wrote on social media platform X.

The former presidential candidate also urged Trump to focus on domestic crises.

Democratic Leaders Question Administration’s Credibility

Former Vice President Kamala Harris criticized the operation as unlawful and unwise, stating it was about oil and Trump playing strongman, not drugs or democracy, with no exit plan.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in an official statement, "The administration has assured me three separate times that it was not pursuing regime change or taking military action in Venezuela. Clearly, they are not being straight with Americans."

In a post on X, the Senate Minority Leader echoed Sanders' concerns, warning that Trump's alleged plans to "run" Venezuela should alarm all Americans. He cited past events as examples of the devastating consequences such actions can have for the American people.

Mamdani Condemns Military Action

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also condemned Maduro’s capture, asserting that attacking a sovereign nation constitutes an “act of war” and a violation of federal and international law. He emphasized the direct impact of these actions on New Yorkers, particularly the city’s large Venezuelan community.

Venezuelan officials denounced the operation as a breach of national sovereignty and refuted the U.S. account.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has demanded “proof of life” for the captured leaders, questioning the circumstances of their detainment. The Venezuelan government has accused the U.S. of a “grave military aggression” and has called for international condemnation of the attacks.

These events come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, even as Maduro has previously expressed a willingness to engage in talks with the Trump administration on issues such as drug trafficking and oil reserves.

