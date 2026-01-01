Maduro Says Venezuela Is Ready For Serious Talks With US On Drug Trafficking, Oil

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has expressed his willingness to engage in discussions with the Donald Trump administration over drug trafficking and the country’s oil reserves.

Maduro, in an interview with Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet released on Thursday, said his government is ready for serious talks with the U.S. on combating drug trafficking and potential American investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

Rising Tensions Amid US Pressure

Maduro's remarks come amid rising tensions with the U.S., which has stepped up pressure on Venezuela, including increased military activity in the Southern Command region, the destruction of alleged drug-smuggling boats, and a naval blockade of sanctioned oil tankers.

Maduro accused the US of attempting to impose regime change in Venezuela and gain access to the country’s oil reserves.

The US has also conducted drone strikes inside Venezuela, including a recent strike on a port facility believed to be used by a Venezuelan gang for drug storage.

Since September, at least 115 people have been reportedly killed in 35 U.S. strikes targeting alleged drug cartels.

Venezuela Condemns US Actions

Despite these tensions, Maduro is open to dialogue with the US. He also hinted at the possibility of discussing the recent CIA drone strike in the near future.

The US has been ramping up pressure on Venezuela, with actions including intercepting Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters and seizing the largest oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast.

These actions have sparked strong condemnation from the Venezuelan government, with the country’s ambassador to the UN describing them as “the greatest extortion known in our history” and “a gigantic crime of aggression in progress.”

Previously, Russia reaffirmed its support for Maduro's government and sovereignty, while Belarus offered refuge, stating that Maduro was always welcome.

