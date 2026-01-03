Venezuela Under Attack? Explosions Jolt Caracas As Government Blames US Military

Early on Saturday morning, low-flying aircraft and a string of explosions shook Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

In its official statement, the Venezuelan government accused the U.S. of the attacks and said it “rejects, repudiates, and denounces before the international community the grave military aggression perpetrated by the current government of the United States of America against Venezuelan territory.”

The explosions occurred around 2 a.m. local time, with at least seven blasts reported, according to AP News.

The U.S. military has been targeting alleged drug-smuggling boats in the region in recent days. This follows Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro‘s announcement of the country’s willingness to negotiate an agreement with the U.S. to combat drug trafficking.

US Intensifies Pressure On Maduro

Maduro has earlier accused the U.S. of attempting to force a change in Venezuela’s government and gain access to its oil reserves through a long-term pressure campaign.

Since August, the U.S. has conducted operations in the Caribbean Sea, including a drone strike last week on a suspected Venezuelan drug cartel site.

U.S. authorities have also seized sanctioned oil tankers and ordered the blockade of others, further tightening pressure on the Maduro government. The Venezuelan Ambassador to the United Nations has described these actions as "the greatest extortion known in our history," particularly after the seizure of two Venezuelan oil tankers.

Previously, reports suggested that President Donald Trump had increased pressure for Maduro's removal, prompting other countries, including Belarus and Russia, to contact Venezuela and raising the possibility that Maduro might flee the country.

