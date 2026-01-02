Kevin O'Leary Praises NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's 'New Rules Of Politics'

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has lauded New York City's 112th mayor, Zohran Mamdani, for his innovative approach to politics.

O'Leary Praises Mamdani

O’Leary, known as “Mr. Wonderful,” took to X to commend Mamdani’s victory in the 2025 New York City mayoral election. O’Leary credited Mamdani’s success to his adept use of data science and social media, which he believes is shaping a new form of leadership for the Democratic Party and future politicians.

“Mamdani and his team are defining the new rules of politics, in my view. His win is a demonstration of data science. He did a spectacular job in making sure none of his competitors got near him in the vote by using social media,” the Canadian businessman wrote on X.

Data-Driven Leadership Model

He further praised Mamdani, saying that he is "in fact forming a new form of leadership for the Democratic Party." He added that, above all, politicians heading into the midterms should study his model.

According to O'Leary, Mamdani executed it in a way no one had done before, understanding "every algorithm on every platform" and knowing how to keep "every engagement in the top quartile."

Engagement Sparks Political Change

Mamdani, New York City's youngest mayor in over a century, has applied this innovative approach not just in campaigning but in governance. Before taking office, he proposed targeted tax increases on the city's highest earners to fund free bus service and major affordable housing programs.

In November, the Democratic Socialist also noted that his transition team has received more than 50,000 job applications from every New York City ZIP code except 11695 in the Rockaways.

Even appointments such as naming Lillian Bonsignore, the first woman in the Fire Department of the City of New York history to achieve a 4-star rank, as FDNY commissioner, which drew criticism from figures like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, illustrate how his unconventional strategy is making waves in both politics and public administration.

