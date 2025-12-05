Trump's Push To Redefine US Birthright Citizenship Faces Supreme Court Review

On Friday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a pivotal challenge to President Donald Trump's order restricting birthright citizenship.

Supreme Court Takes Up High-Stakes Case

The Supreme Court said it will review the legality of Trump's directive instructing federal agencies not to recognize citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are neither U.S. citizens nor lawful permanent residents.

A lower court had blocked the order, ruling that it violated the 14th Amendment and federal laws that have codified birthright citizenship for decades.

The justices are expected to hear arguments later this term and issue a decision by June.

The directive, signed on Jan. 20 during Trump's return to the White House, is part of a broader push to overhaul both legal and illegal immigration.

In October, it was reported that the Trump administration is offering cash incentives to unaccompanied migrant children who agree to depart the U.S.

A Constitutional Clash Over Birthright Citizenship

For more than 150 years, the Citizenship Clause has been widely interpreted to guarantee citizenship to nearly all children born on U.S. soil.

However, the Trump administration argues that the amendment's phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" excludes children of parents whose presence in the U.S. is temporary or unlawful.

"This case will have enormous consequences for the security of all Americans," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the media in a statement, adding that the administration is eager to defend its position.

