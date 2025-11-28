Trump To 'Permanently Pause' Migration From 'Third World' Countries: 'Remove Anyone Who Is Not...'

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” along with sweeping plans to tighten immigration rules, saying current policy has eroded national progress.

Rules Follow DC National Guard Officers Shooting

In a pair of Truth Social posts, Trump said he would halt immigration from what he called “Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.” The post didn't include specifics on what the president considered a “third world” country, but the term is typically used to refer to poorer and economically unstable nations.

Trump also said he would reverse what he described as millions of unlawful admissions under former President Joe Biden, remove anyone who is not a net asset to the U.S., cut off federal benefits for non-citizens, revoke citizenship from individuals he argues threaten domestic stability, and deport foreign nationals he views as public charges, security risks, or incompatible with Western values.

His comments came after two National Guard members were shot just blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. One died on Thursday while the second remains in a critical condition, and the suspect, an Afghan national, is in custody.

Immigration Crackdown Ramps Up

Trump has used the assault to further crack down on immigration policies.

Following the shooting, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said on X on Thursday that, “At the direction of @POTUS, I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern.”

A June memo had barred nearly all immigration and travel from 19 targeted nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Venezuela. As of Tuesday, the administration had already ordered USCIS to re-interview roughly 200,000 refugees whose protections could be revoked, according to an internal directive.

