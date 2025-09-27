Trump Pushes Supreme Court To Rule on Ending Birthright Citizenship

The Trump administration has officially asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide on the legality of an executive order that seeks to end birthright citizenship under specific conditions.

On Friday, the Trump administration has appealed to the Supreme Court to determine the constitutionality of an executive order that would end birthright citizenship for children born in U.S. under certain circumstances.

The executive order, signed by President Donald Trump, stipulates that children born in the U.S. would not automatically be granted citizenship if neither of their parents is a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident.

This order represents a significant reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment’s “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” clause.

Several lawsuits challenging the order were filed nationwide, and numerous federal judges issued preliminary injunctions to halt its enforcement, citing constitutional concerns under the 14th Amendment, CNN reports.

CASA de Maryland, a prominent immigrant-rights organization, was among the leading challengers of the order. CASA contended that the executive order directly contradicts over a century of precedent affirming the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of birthright citizenship.

In a new appeal, the Justice Department said that lower-court rulings have undermined the administration’s immigration agenda by granting citizenship to individuals who, according to the government’s view, do not meet the revised legal criteria.

If the Supreme Court decides to hear the appeal, it could lead to a definitive ruling on whether the executive branch has the authority to limit birthright citizenship or if the protections of the 14th Amendment remain unalterable.

This decision could have far-reaching implications for immigration policy and the interpretation of constitutional rights in the United States.

