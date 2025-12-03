Trump Signs Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act, Prompting Praise From Taipei, Objection From Beijing

President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act into law on Tuesday.

The legislation permanently extends existing requirements for the Department of State to review and report on its guidance to Executive Branch agencies and offices on relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan Leader Acknowledges Signing

Taiwan President Lai Ching‑te praised U.S. President Donald Trump on X on Wednesday, saying "greatly appreciate President @realDonaldTrump’s signing of the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act." Lai added that the act highlights "the importance of #US engagement with #Taiwan."

Lai stated Taiwan will “work even more closely with the US in all sectors to ensure regional peace, stability & prosperity.”

China Objects To U.S.-Taiwan Engagement

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated Wednesday that “China firmly opposes any form of official interaction between the US and China’s Taiwan region, and that this position is consistent and clear.”

Lin also called on the U.S. to strictly follow the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, handle Taiwan-related issues carefully, stop official contacts with Taiwan, and avoid sending any signals that could encourage "Taiwan independence" movements.

U.S.-China-Taiwan Tensions

In August, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said that Taiwan is the "most important and sensitive issue" in U.S.-China relations.

Earlier this week, the U.S. President himself advised Japan's Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, against provoking China over Taiwan, following her remarks that a Chinese attack on Taiwan might prompt Japan to take military action.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.