Gavin Newsom Slams Trump For Letting China Dominate EVs — Criticizes CAFE Rollback Which Will 'Poison' Air: 'We'll Fight Tooth And Nail…'

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has slammed the Trump administration for letting China race ahead of the U.S. in the electric vehicles and clean energy sectors.

‘Doubling Down On Stupid,’ Says Newsom

Speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Newsom lamented Trump's "1,800s approach" to manufacturing. "China understands the opportunity," Newsom said, adding that the country was increasing its influence in South America and Europe.

"We are doubling down on stupid here in the United States," Newsom shared, outlining that 70% of the EV market was dominated by Chinese companies and automakers from the country are producing three times the vehicles that the U.S. currently is, dominating battery production and tech stacks.

Newsom also shared that he was "ticked off" that the Trump administration's decisions were detrimental to transforming the sector and affected affordability for consumers.

Gavin Newsom Attacks Trump Over CAFE Rollback

Newsom also expressed his frustrations with the rollback of the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms by Trump, saying that the administration was ensuring that "Americans pay more at the pump and China dominates the auto industry."

He also shared that California will fight "tooth and nail" to defend fuel economy standards, which "save Californians money and protect our health," Newsom said. He added that Trump's decisions were giving "Big Oil campaign donors" more opportunities to "poison our air."

Gavin Newsom Laments ‘Reckless Energy Agenda'

The comments come as Newsom had earlier criticized the Trump administration for holding the U.S. back in the global clean energy race. He shared that the administration's "reckless energy agenda" was helping China establish a lead over the U.S. The sector has seen growth in the U.S., with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) sharing that it saw a 44% growth in its revenue during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, from its energy storage business.

He had also criticized Trump's plans to expand offshore drilling in California, calling it a move that was "overwhelmingly opposed by members of all political parties" in the state.

Gavin Newsom Slams GOP Vehicle Safety Challenge

Newsom also criticized the Senate's Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and its decision to challenge vehicle safety features like automatic emergency braking and rear seat child occupant reminders, which Cruz says are making vehicles unaffordable for average Americans.

"Republican priorities: Ensure it’s easier to get into a car accident. Great work," Newsom said as the committee is inviting Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Farley, General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra, Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) CEO Antonio Filosa, as well as Tesla's VP of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy, for a Senate hearing next year.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald on Shuttertsock.com