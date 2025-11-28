Trump's Ukraine Plan: Europe Slams Kremlin's 'Wish List' As Russia Eyes Sanctions Relief

The Trump administration is advancing a controversial Ukraine peace plan that has spurred criticism and sidelined Europe via closed-door bilateral talks with Russia.

European and Ukrainian officials criticized the administration's 28-point peace plan, labelling it as a "Kremlin's wish list." The plan would reintegrate Russia into the global economy and allow Moscow to maintain control over Crimea, annexed in 2014, plus other occupied territories seized since 2022.

The proposal would allow Kyiv to join the European Union (EU). Still, it would block the country from joining NATO and prohibit the military alliance from deploying troops on Ukrainian territory. Kyiv must agree to be a non-nuclear state and limit its armed forces to 600,000 soldiers.

"We have to put the focus on how to get concessions from the Russian side," the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said on Wednesday. "We have one aggressor and one victim. The focus should be on what Russia, the aggressor, must do, not on what Ukraine, the victim, must sacrifice."

Russia Cautiously Welcomes Plan

Russia has cautiously welcomed the administration's draft proposal. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, said Moscow endorsed US efforts but noted "no concessions on key issues."

US special envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This follows US talks with their Russian counterparts in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and prior meetings with Ukrainian and European delegations in Geneva.

Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday that the peace plan "will be discussed" during the Moscow meeting. Ushakov said the Kremlin viewed some aspects of the administration's plan positively while "several of its points require serious analysis."

The 28-point plan originated from a Russian document submitted to Trump representatives in October, developed with input from Jared Kushner, Witkoff, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia's Direct Investment Fund.

Dmitriev, a former investment banker at Goldman Sachs, has sought to advance Russian business and economic interests and to attract foreign investment that has declined since the invasion. The US would drop all sanctions against Moscow, reimposing them only if the Kremlin attacks again.

Foreign direct investment into Russia, source: Trading Economics

This US push coincides with a Ukrainian corruption scandal – just as Trump's team demands Kyiv concessions.

Corruption Weakens Kyiv

The scandal has tarred Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government. The country's National Anti-Corruption Bureau said earlier this month that it had uncovered "high-level" corruption at Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom.

Investigators accused state officials, including a former advisor to the Minister of Energy, of receiving kickbacks of $100 million from contractors hired to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure from Russian air strikes.

The corruption scandal has likely weakened Zelenskyy's reputation, even though there are no direct allegations against the president. It may have also weakened Ukraine's bargaining position.

An anonymous Ukrainian state official said that the timing was politically motivated, as the Kremlin had seized an opportune moment to exploit a weakened Ukrainian leadership. Russia has also made military advances in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Why Critics See Kyiv Capitulation

Critics have argued that the initial 28-point plan, in its current form, would lead to Ukraine's capitulation and a grave erosion of Europe's security architecture. Russia would retain control over Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk, legitimizing annexations.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukrainian parliament chairman, added that there should be "no recognition of Russian occupation of Ukrainian territory, no limits on Ukraine's defense forces, no veto on Ukraine's right to choose future alliances."

Garry Kasparov, former Chess world champion and vocal critic of Putin, warned at the Halifax Security Forum about the risk of contagion.

"Thanks to Ukraine, Russia is not fulfilling Putin's dream of restoring the Russian Empire," Kasparov said. "If Ukraine is forced to make this deal, then it's very clear Putin will realize his dream. And, then, guys: you're next, and you are not willing to fight."

Russian-Occupied Areas in Eastern Ukraine, Source: Russia Matters, based on data from the Institute of the Study of War

Geneva Meeting Produces New Framework

After the criticism, officials from the US, Ukraine, France, Germany, the UK, and the EU met on Sunday in Geneva to revise the US plan. The talks yielded a 19-point framework for further peace discussions.

In a joint statement, the delegations described the talks as "highly productive."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that Moscow has not yet received any information about the outcome of the US-Ukraine talks in Geneva. Addressing the Swedish parliament on Monday, Zelensky called it a "critical moment" for Ukraine.

"Putin wants legal recognition for what he has stolen, to break the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," he said. That's the main problem."

Europe Fears Trump's Plans

Estonia's Foreign Affairs Committee head, Marko Mikhelson, told DW on Monday that Trump's original plan would not bring about a "lasting peace" and suits Russian strategic goals. European Council President Antonio Costa said that "Ukraine has chosen Europe, and Europe will stand by Ukraine."

For Andreas Umland, foreign policy analyst at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, the EU will emerge weaker regardless. Europe's exclusion from the plan's development reveals its "military, political and diplomatic impotence," he told Frankfurter Rundschau.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the concessions.

"Ending a complex and deadly war such as the one in Ukraine requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas," he wrote on X. "Achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions."

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article are not to be considered investment advice and are solely those of the authors. European Capital Insights is not responsible for any financial decisions made based on the contents of this article. Readers may use this article for information and educational purposes only.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.