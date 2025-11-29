Ukrainian Naval Drones Cripple Two Russian Oil Tankers In Black Sea, Disrupt Moscow's Shadow‑Fleet Operations

Two sanctioned oil tankers were reportedly struck by Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea while they were en route to a Russian port to load crude for foreign markets.

A Ukrainian Security Service official told Reuters on Saturday that the tankers Kairos and Virat were empty and on their way to Novorossiysk, a major Russian Black Sea oil terminal.

Critical Damage Takes Tankers Out Of Service

Video footage released to Reuters showed naval drones speeding toward the tankers, followed by explosions that ignited fires on both vessels.

“Video demonstrates that both tankers suffered serious damage and were essentially rendered inoperable after being struck. In a written statement to Reuters, the official said, “This will deal a significant blow to Russian oil transportation.”

Shadow Fleet Under Fire

Ukraine has repeatedly urged the West to act against Russia’s “shadow fleet“—hundreds of outdated, unregulated ships that assist Moscow in exporting oil and evading sanctions.

The tanker Kairos caught fire while traveling from Egypt to Russia, according to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The crew members were all safely evacuated. The deck fire was completely put out overnight, but the enclosed spaces are still being inspected and cooled. The ministry further stated that the tanker Virat was hit again early in the morning, with only minor damage to the starboard side.

Broader Campaign Against Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine has been attacking Russian oil refineries for months, using long-range aerial drones to strike behind front lines, while Russia has been escalating attacks on Ukrainian power facilities.

Turkey expressed concern about the attacks on the Gambian-flagged vessels, which occurred in its Exclusive Economic Zone on Friday.

Oncu Keceli, a spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, stated in a post on X that the incidents “posed serious risks to navigation, life, property, and environmental safety in the region.”

Ankara is continuing contacts with relevant parties "for the purpose of preventing the spread of the war across the Black Sea and its further escalation," Keceli added.

