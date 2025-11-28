Trump Bars South Africa From 2026 G20 Summit In Florida, Freezes Aid Over 'White Genocide'

President Donald Trump directed that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami, Florida. He also declared that all U.S. payments and subsidies to the country would be immediately suspended.

U.S. Skips South Africa G20

Trump stated the U.S. did not take part in the G20 summit in South Africa because, in his view, the South African government fails to acknowledge human rights abuses against Afrikaners and descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers.

Trump previously stated that South Africa “shouldn’t even be in the G’s anymore”.

Farm Seizures Cited

South Africa is "killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," according to a statement Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday. He also accused the media of failing to report on what he called "genocide."

The U.S. president froze financial aid to South Africa in February over the country’s land reform law, which permits seizures without compensation under specific conditions.

Additionally, in May, Trump confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office with a video claiming to depict white farmers being persecuted.

Ramaphosa Rejects Exclusion

In an official statement on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to Trump’s remarks as “regrettable” and stated that South Africa is a G20 member “in its own name and right.”

According to Ramaphosa, Trump “continues to be vindictive” because of “misinformation and distortions.”

