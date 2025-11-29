Trump May Formally Offer Putin Control of Occupied Ukrainian Land in Proposed Peace Deal

The U.S. is reportedly prepared to formally acknowledge Russia's hold over Crimea and parts of eastern and southern Ukraine as part of a proposed agreement to end the war, a shift that would overturn longstanding U.S. diplomatic policy.

What Happened: According to information obtained by The Telegraph, President Donald Trump has dispatched peace envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow to directly present the proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

One source familiar with the talks told the outlet that European partners are alarmed by Washington's direction.

"It's increasingly clear the Americans don't care about the European position," the person said. "They say the Europeans can do whatever they want."

On Thursday, Putin said that Washington's legal recognition of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, would be a central element in negotiations over Trump's peace initiative.

On Friday, the Kremlin confirmed receiving a revised U.S. framework following urgent consultations between American and Ukrainian officials last weekend in Geneva.

The first version — a 28-point plan drafted after discussions between Witkoff and Russian interlocutors — included U.S. "de facto" recognition of Crimea and the occupied areas of the Donbas.

The original document also suggested acknowledging Russian control behind the front lines in parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after any cease-fire.

Negotiators later narrowed the proposal to 19 points in Switzerland, making the terms less advantageous for Moscow, though several sources said recognition of seized territory remains on the table, repots the outlet.

Before resigning Friday after an anti-corruption raid, Andriy Yermak — previously President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff and lead negotiator — insisted Kyiv would not sign away territory.

"As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory," he said. "The constitution prohibits this."

The most divisive elements of the U.S. plan — including the ultimate fate of occupied regions — would reportedly be left to face-to-face talks between Trump and Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader has not confirmed when he will travel to meet the president.

European governments have repeatedly rejected any settlement that validates land grabs by force. After a Wednesday meeting of coalition partners supporting Kyiv, the group reaffirmed that borders "must not be changed by force," calling the principle essential to global stability. A European alternative peace proposal notably excluded recognition of Russian territorial control.

A new Russian national security strategy released by the Kremlin outlines plans to fully integrate occupied Ukrainian areas within ten years — even though Russian forces have never fully captured Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or Zaporizhzhia.

Why It Matters: Concerns are growing in Europe that Kyiv could ultimately be pressured into a suboptimal deal. Recently leaked phone calls revealed Witkoff advising Russian officials on how to appeal to Trump's team, including emphasizing Ukrainian concessions on Donetsk, sparking questions about the nature of the ongoing contacts.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cautioned against drawing conclusions based on current reporting.

"Any reporting about these sensitive diplomatic conversations should be deemed speculative until it comes directly from the president or his national security team," she said.

