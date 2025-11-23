Trump Says His Ukraine Peace Plan Is Not 'Final Offer': Report

President Donald Trump reportedly stated on Saturday that his administration’s peace proposal for the Ukraine-Russia conflict is not the final offer.

Emphasis On Peace

According to a report by NBC News, President Trump emphasized the need to end the conflict, adding that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not accept the plan, then "he can continue to fight his little heart out."

Trump’s proposal, which he wants Zelenskyy to accept by Thanksgiving, includes allowing Russia to retain more Ukrainian territory, limiting Ukraine’s military size, and ensuring Ukraine never joins NATO. Ukrainian lawmakers have criticized the plan for conceding too much to Russia.

Lawmakers Express Concerns

Several U.S. lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), have expressed concerns about the proposal.

Graham noted that while there are good ideas, some areas need improvement to end the war honorably. Wicker criticized the plan for potentially forcing Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

European leaders, during the G20 summit in South Africa, also voiced concerns, fearing the proposal could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are set to meet with a Ukrainian delegation in Geneva to advance peace talks.

Ukraine Facing Diplomatic Pressure

The Trump administration’s push for a rapid peace agreement has left Ukraine facing significant diplomatic pressure. The proposal, which aligns with several of Moscow’s demands, has been described by Ukrainian and European officials as nearing capitulation.

Behind the scenes, the Trump administration has reportedly been working closely with Russia to develop this new peace plan. Witkoff has been in extensive discussions with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev. This plan follows principles agreed upon by President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Alaska.

President Trump previously expressed his frustration over the stalled peace talks, citing his previous diplomatic successes as a benchmark. He noted his disappointment in the lack of progress, despite his strong relationship with Putin.

