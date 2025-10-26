Trump Calls Stalled Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks 'Very Disappointing,' Cites Success In Azerbaijan-Armenia Deal

President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the lack of progress in ending the Russia-Ukraine war, citing stalled negotiations and his previous diplomatic successes as context.

Trump Cancels Putin Meeting, Calls Russia-Ukraine Peace Progress ‘Disappointing‘

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday, "I'm not going to be wasting my time. I've always had a very great relationship with Vladimir Putin, but this has been very disappointing.”

He added, “I thought this would have gotten done before peace in the Middle East."

He had planned to meet with Putin in the coming weeks but canceled the meeting, saying it would have been a "waste of time."

Azerbaijan-Armenia Success Amid Global Criticism

Trump emphasized his past success in brokering peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting, "Putin told me on the phone he said, ‘Boy, that was amazing,' because everybody tried to get that done and they couldn't. I got it done."

He also defended recent U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies, saying entrenched hostility between Russia and Ukraine has posed major obstacles to peace.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called the sanctions "an act of war against Russia" and accused Trump of aligning with "a mad Europe," reported The Hill.

Trump, Putin And Global Oil Moves Shake Russia-Ukraine Conflict Dynamics

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced support for Trump's Nobel Peace Prize candidacy, criticizing the Nobel committee for not recognizing Trump's peace efforts and questioning its credibility.

Trump also announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to halt India's purchases of Russian crude oil, calling it a "big step" in reducing funding for Russia's war in Ukraine, and suggested China take similar action.

Trump declined to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a tense White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reversing his initial willingness following a call with Putin, who opposed the arms transfer.

Last week, China opposed U.S. sanctions on Russian oil companies as violations of international law, while the EU imposed its 19th sanctions package on Russia, including a phased LNG import ban and restrictions on diplomats.

Russia's officials labeled the sanctions "counterproductive" and an "act of war," accusing the U.S. of fully pursuing an anti-Russia agenda.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock