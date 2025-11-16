US Vice President JD Vance has expressed his admiration for Elon Musk‘s AI system, Grok, commending its objectivity and labeling it the “least woke” AI.

What Happened: In a recent interview with Fox News, Vance discussed about the role of artificial intelligence in today’s society. Vance shared his fascination with AI saying, “I’m a Grok guy.”

Vance’s admiration for Grok is rooted in his conviction that an AI should deliver an “objective answer” rather than a “woke answer”.

He praised Grok for excelling in this aspect, stating, “I think it’s the best. It’s also the least woke! I’m always asking myself, if I ask an AI a question, is it going to give me an objective answer, or is it going to give me a woke answer?”

When asked whether Vance had experimented with Grok’s “extreme mode”, a feature that provides uncensored, personality-driven responses, the Vice President humorously declined. “I have not. I don’t want the media to attack me,” Vance replied.

Musk’s AI company, xAI, launched this “Unhinged” mode for Grok 3 in 2025, exclusively for premium users.

Musk shared the Hannity-Vance clip on social media after the exchange, captioning it, “Grok rocks!”

Why It Matters: This endorsement from the Vice President underscores the growing acceptance and recognition of AI technologies, particularly those developed by Musk’s xAI.

Vance’s comments reflect a broader conversation about the role of AI in society and the importance of objectivity in AI responses.

The “Unhinged” mode of Grok 3, while controversial, also demonstrates the evolving capabilities and features of AI systems.

