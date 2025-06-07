JD Vance Questions Elon Musk's MAGA Reinstatement After Trump Clash: 'Maybe That's Not Possible Now Because He's Gone So Nuclear'

Vice President JD Vance has voiced his doubts about Elon Musk‘s possible reentry into the MAGA community following a contentious exchange with President Donald Trump.

What Happened: In a conversation on the “This Past Weekend” podcast, Vance came to Trump’s defense, dismissing Musk’s Jeffrey Epstein-related allegations as “totally BS.”

He expressed optimism that Musk might be readmitted into the MAGA community, but conceded that it might not be feasible due to the intensity of the fallout.

"First of all, absolutely not. Donald Trump didn't do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein. Like, there's, the guy is, whatever the Democrats and the media says about him, that's totally BS," Vance said.

During the conversation, Vance speculated that Musk’s irritation could be due to the sluggish pace of politics and the bureaucracy involved.

He conceded that the “One Big Beautiful Bill” is flawed, but criticized Musk for publicly confronting the president. "I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold. Maybe that's not possible now because he's gone so nuclear. But I hope it is, man," he added.

The ongoing dispute between Musk and Trump intensified when Musk implicated Trump in the Epstein files. Musk’s critique of Trump’s bill sparked a verbal battle, with Trump threatening to revoke Musk’s government contracts.

"I think part of it is this guy got into politics and has suffered a lot for it. But I mean and I get the frustration there," Vance said.

"I think it's a huge mistake for him to go after the president like that. And I think that if he and the president are in some blood feud, most importantly, it's going to be bad for the country, but I think it's going to be, I don't think it's going to be good for Elon either," Vance added during the interaction.

The “Epstein files” Musk mentioned are thought to include the identities of those who had connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Why It Matters: The public feud between Musk and Trump has the potential to impact Musk’s standing within the MAGA community, which could have wider implications for his business interests, given Trump’s threat to cancel his government contracts.

The situation underscores the often volatile relationship between politics and business, and the potential consequences when the two collide.

