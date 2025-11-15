Marjorie Taylor Greene Reports Safety Threats Amid Escalating Feud With Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said on Saturday that private security firms have warned her about threats to her safety following President Trump's public attacks.

“I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,” Greene wrote on X.

Policy Splits Trigger Confrontation

The dispute stems from Greene's vote to make the Jeffrey Epstein files public and her pushback against the GOP's strategy for dealing with Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire this year.

The U.S president responded on Truth Social, calling her “Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown” and a “RINO,” writing the “Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!”

Greene Cites Victim Advocacy

Greene defended her position on the Epstein records, saying it was about standing with victims. "As a woman, I take threats from men seriously," she said. "I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal must feel."

Political Tensions Escalate

According to Trump, Greene's tensions with the GOP leadership have grown since he pulled his support for her potential Senate run — a point he made in a recent Truth Social post announcing he was withdrawing his backing.

“The Political Industrial Complex and the toxic violent nature of American politics must end,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Saturday. “Our country is worth saving and it can only be done if we pull together and save ourselves.”

