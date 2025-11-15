Trump Withdraws Support For 'Wacky' Marjorie Taylor Greene In Sudden, Fiery Split: 'I Can't Take...'

President Donald Trump said he is withdrawing his endorsement of longtime ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), calling the congresswoman a “lunatic” and accusing her of going “far left.”

According to a Truth Social post late Friday, President Trump said tensions began when he advised Greene against running for Senate or governor, citing polls showing her support at 12%. He added that Greene grew upset after he stopped returning her calls.

Trump labelled Greene "wacky" and said all the lawmaker did was "COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN", despite his "record achievements" in office.

Support Withdrawn Over Criticism

The withdrawal of his support comes after Trump criticized Greene for complaining that the White House was focusing on foreign policy, including Syria, instead of domestic issues.

Greene responded on X on Friday, stating Trump “lied about me” and claiming she hasn’t called him.

Greene has long been a reliable ally and fierce defender of Trump, even sporting a Make America Great Again (MAGA) baseball hat at President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address, supporting him for House speaker in 2023, and defending him during federal indictments.

However, in recent months, she has been at odds with the White House and her fellow Republicans, including criticising them during the just-ended federal government shutdown.

Greene has also become a vocal campaigner for transparency and the full release of files related to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – a recurrent scandal that continues to engulf Trump.

She posted text messages about Epstein files, writing Trump is “coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.”

"It's astonishing really how hard he's fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level," she wrote.

