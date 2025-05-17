Did Trump Talk Marjorie Taylor Greene Out of Georgia Senate Run?

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has addressed rumors that President Donald Trump discouraged her from pursuing a U.S. Senate seat.

What Happened: According to a report, Trump’s team carried out a poll which indicated Greene was lagging considerably in the Senate race. The president allegedly presented these results to Greene, in an effort to dissuade her from entering the race.

There has been rampant speculation about Greene’s political trajectory, with many pondering if she would challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) next year. With a strong GOP candidate, Ossoff’s re-election race is said to be a tossup.

According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, the survey, executed by Trump’s long-term pollster Tony Fabrizio, reportedly indicated Greene trailing Ossoff by 18 points, despite a potential primary victory. The poll indicated that Gov. Brian Kemp (R) or Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler (R), a former Georgia senator, would be stronger contenders against Ossoff.

In response to the Journal report, Greene took to social media to deny having discussed a Senate run with Trump. She lambasted the media narrative being constructed around her and cast doubt on the poll’s accuracy.

Also Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Backing Down On Criticism Of House Speaker Despite Donald Trump’s Efforts To Quell Rift: ‘I’m Not Full Of Sh*t Just Like Mike Johnson Is’

“I have never spoken with President Trump about running for Senate or any other race. But for some reason, some consultants and aids [sic] are leaking to the usual tools in the media in order to promote the narrative they want to tell about me,” she said in a post on X.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Greene has not yet committed to any potential races, stating that her decision will be based on “where I can be most effective and what is good for me and my family.”

Why It Matters: This incident highlights the ongoing influence of Donald Trump within the Republican Party, even after his presidency.

The fact that his advice could potentially sway the political ambitions of a sitting congresswoman like Greene, who is a staunch supporter of his, underscores his continued relevance and sway within the party.

This development could also impact the balance of power in the Senate, depending on whether Greene decides to run or not.

Read Next

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were ‘Lost In The Mail’: ‘I Think He’ll Be Vindicated Easily’

Image: Shutterstock/lev radin