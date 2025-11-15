Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) arrived at this year's U.N. climate summit in Belém with a blunt message for global negotiators.

He said the United States remains committed to climate action despite the direction set by President Donald Trump, reports POLITICO.

Whitehouse said internal roadblocks inside the State Department hampered his effort to secure credentials for COP30, even after the government shutdown ended.

He emphasized that the process involved unusual obstacles, and that it reflected a broader resistance to U.S. participation under Trump, the publication reports.

State Department Tensions

Whitehouse said agency officials declined to help him obtain U.N. accreditation, a break from previous practice, POLITICO adds.

He said the refusal made the trip almost impossible because participation required a formal badge for entry.

Summit Proceeds Without U.S. Delegation

The senator is the only U.S. government presence at COP30, which drew tens of thousands to Brazil.

The administration opted against sending senior officials, while China registered one of the largest delegations.

The White House highlighted Trump's commitments to fossil fuel production. Officials pointed to recent appearances by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who promoted American natural gas at a separate global forum.

Mixed Reaction From Negotiators

Some delegates told Whitehouse they missed the traditional U.S. role in difficult negotiations. Others said they preferred the administration's absence, arguing it prevented disruption during sensitive talks.

Gore Echoes Criticism

Former Vice President Al Gore said negotiators were divided on whether Washington's absence helped or harmed progress. He said many believed the summit benefited from a calmer environment.

Congressional Delegation Scrapped

Plans for a bipartisan travel group led by Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) collapsed during the shutdown. Coons' office said staff understood that the State Department would not sponsor congressional badges during the closure.

He said the United States risks losing international credibility if it abandons climate leadership. He noted that worsening fires, storms and rising heat raise the stakes for U.S. action.

Whitehouse told attendees that Democrats must act boldly when in power. He said the party often pursued narrow compromises that failed to meet the urgency of the climate crisis.

