Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Speaker Mike Johnson For Keeping GOP Health Care Plans Secret: Says She Has To Go to A Secure Room To 'Find Out'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) of withholding details of a Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act, intensifying GOP tensions as health care costs loom as a 2026 election issue.

During a closed Republican conference call on Tuesday, Greene demanded Johnson provide specifics on the party's health care proposal to replace Obamacare and address expiring tax subsidies set to lapse at the end of the year, reported The Hill.

Johnson said committees were "working on it" and had "pages of policy ideas," but offered no concrete proposals, according to Greene.

"You left out that I said I have no respect for the House not being in session passing our bills and the President's executive orders," Greene wrote on X, responding to reporter Jake Sherman.

"I demanded to know from Speaker Johnson what the Republican plan for healthcare is … but he refused to give one policy proposal,” she added.

“Apparently I have to go into a SCIF [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility] to find out the Republican healthcare plan!!!"

A SCIF is a secure, restricted-access room used by government officials to view and discuss classified information safely.

Johnson Says Committees Are Crafting Policy As GOP Rift Widens

Johnson later said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is working with committee chairs to develop a GOP health care framework.

Greene also urged the Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) to "use the nuclear option and reopen the government," suggesting the abolishment of the filibuster to pass funding legislation.

Democrats Praise Greene While Slamming GOP On Health Care, Shutdown

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) praised Taylor Greene's comments on health care costs.

He posted on X, "I've been waiting at least 15 years for this Republican healthcare plan. Somehow it's always just right around the corner… two weeks away… concepts of a plan… I'm still waiting."

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) publicly stated, "I agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene. The health care system is broken," as he discussed the government shutdown and the looming expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies, reported Politico.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Republicans are "taking away health care from 15 million Americans" and "doubling premiums for 20 million."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted that "Republicans shut the government down," leaving air traffic controllers unpaid and premiums rising, while Trump's administration backed a $40 billion bailout for corrupt Argentinian presidents.

She said the health care system is "broken," but Democrats are fighting to protect coverage as "Congressional Republicans chose to shut down the government instead."

Photo Courtesy: Philip Yabut on Shutterstock.com

