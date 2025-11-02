Buttigieg Regrets Biden's AV Policy, Trump's Climate Change 'Win' And More: This Week In Politics

From a regretful Biden-era policy to a potential GOP Senate rule change, the week was packed with political news. Here’s a roundup of the top stories that you might have missed.

Pete Buttigieg Regrets Biden’s AV Policy, Suggests Doge-Like Department

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg expressed regret over the Biden administration’s approach to autonomous vehicles (AVs). He believes that the administration could have done more to promote the adoption of AVs in the U.S.

Buttigieg highlighted the potential of AV technology to save lives and the need for more proactive safety regulations. He made these comments during an appearance on the All In Podcast.

Republicans Consider Drastic Measures To End Shutdown

Senate Republicans are contemplating a drastic move to end the ongoing government shutdown. They are considering eliminating the filibuster to push through a funding bill.

The idea of ending the filibuster, which has long been considered off-limits, is gaining traction within the GOP. This comes as frustration mounts over the prolonged stalemate.

Trump Thanks Bill Gates For Climate Change ‘Admission’

Former President Donald Trump has lauded Bill Gates for his changed stance on climate change. Trump took to Truth Social to declare victory in the “War on the Climate Change Hoax.”

Trump’s comments came after Gates admitted that he was wrong about climate change. Trump commended Gates for his courage in making this admission.

Nancy Pelosi Sells Apple Stock Before Q4 Earnings

Former Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, has reduced her stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) ahead of the company’s fourth-quarter earnings. Pelosi’s trading activity is closely monitored, and her recent disclosure shows her selling 382 shares of Apple on Oct. 22.

Chuck Schumer Accuses Trump Of Creating A Hunger Crisis

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has accused President Donald Trump of “lying” and “manufacturing a hunger crisis” by cutting off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown.

Schumer’s criticism comes amidst the impending lapse in food assistance. He claims that Trump is using Americans as “hostages” by refusing to extend SNAP benefits.

