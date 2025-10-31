Pete Buttigieg Admits Biden Administration Should've Done More To Grow Autonomous Vehicles — Says DOGE-Like Department 'Makes Tons Of Sense'

Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that the Biden administration could've done more to drive growth in the adoption of autonomous vehicles in the U.S.

Autonomous Driving Tech Is Safer Than Human Beings

"We're at the point where at least some of these technologies, right now, already, are safer than human beings and that's only gonna increase and improve," Buttigieg said during an appearance on the All In Podcast on Thursday, adding that the technology had the potential to "save a huge number of lives."

Buttigieg also outlined the differences in safety regulations between aviation and road safety, noting that hundreds of people lose their lives on the road daily in car crashes driven by human drivers. "It's enough to fill a 737 every day," Buttigieg said. "Are there things we could, or should have done, to accelerate AV adoption? I think the answer is yes," Buttigieg said.

DOGE-Like Department Makes Sense In Theory

Sharing his insight into the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Buttigieg said that it made "tons of sense" in theory. "I would love, in theory, a Department of Government Efficiency that was actually about government efficiency," Buttigieg said.

He added that an ideal DOGE could do a lot of good, but "the DOGE we got, sent an email to every air traffic controller in the country, during an air traffic controller shortage, and suggested they quit being an air traffic controller, and get something "more productive" to do in the private sector," Buttigieg said, criticizing the Elon Musk-led department that was tasked with cutting down excess federal spending.

Dara Khosrowshahi's Autonomous Driving Prediction

Recently, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi predicted that most vehicles would be autonomous in 20+ years, comparing driving to "horseback riding" in the future. He also added that human drivers would become less safe than robots as autonomous driving technologies evolve with time.

Khosrowshahi's comments come amid a partnership with chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), which would target deploying over 100,000 autonomous vehicles by 2027 on Uber's platform. The vehicles would be powered by Nvidia's autonomous driving stack, which includes both hardware and software capabilities.

Tesla Slated To Begin Cybercab Production, Waymo CEO Calls For Transparency

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is slated to begin production of the Cybercab as the EV giant posted multiple job listings on its official website detailing open positions at the company's Gigafactory in Texas for the Cybercab's production.

The Cybercab could also feature a steering wheel and pedals like traditional vehicles, something which wasn't initially in the plans for Tesla, following comments by Board Chair Robyn Denholm that the company could add them to the vehicle to comply with safety regulations.

Elsewhere, Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous vehicle arm Waymo CEO Tekedra Mawakana called for transparency in the autonomous vehicle sector, noting that companies that weren't transparent were not doing enough to make roads safer.

