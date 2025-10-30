Trump Thanks Bill Gates For Admitting He Was 'Wrong' On The Climate Change 'Hoax': 'It Took Courage…'

President Donald Trump praised Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ changed perspective on climate change and declared a win in the “War on the Climate Change Hoax.”

Trump Says Gates’ Admission Took Courage

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to announce, “I (WE!) just won the War on the Climate Change Hoax. Bill Gates has finally admitted that he was completely WRONG on the issue.”

Trump added that Gates’s admission took courage and that everyone is grateful for it.

See Also: Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Depends On ‘Growing Supply Of Fools’—And Technical Analysis Says He’s Not Wrong

Gates Changes Longstanding Stance

Trump’s post comes in the wake of Gates’ recent shift in approach to climate change, outlined in a letter published ahead of the COP30 U.N. climate summit.

The Microsoft co-founder, in the letter, wrote, “the doomsday outlook is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emissions goals, and it's diverting resources from the most effective things…” He suggested that more resources should be directed towards “improving lives” and curbing disease and poverty.

Earlier in May, Gates had urged wealthy nations to lead the charge in achieving net-zero emissions, emphasizing their global responsibility. He also stressed the need for impactful investments in innovation to address the climate crisis.

In February 2021, he also authored a book titled “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.”

See Also: Trump Concludes ‘Amazing’ Meeting With Xi Jinping, Teases ‘Pretty Soon’ Trade Deal

Trump’s Climate Change Stance

Trump has been dismissive about the climate change crisis. In January, he initiated the process to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, calling the deal “one-sided” and “unfair.” This decision echoed his 2017 withdrawal from the global climate pact, a move that was later reversed by President Joe Biden.

In May, the Trump administration announced plans to terminate the Energy Star program, which certifies energy-efficient home appliances. The program, launched in 1992, has helped American businesses and families save more than $500 billion in energy costs and reduce emissions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has criticized Trump’s dismissal of the climate change crisis and accused him of representing the interests of “fossil fuel billionaire friends.”

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.