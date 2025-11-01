Donald Trump’s White House has tightened press movement inside the West Wing, blocking reporters from a key work area unless they obtain prior approval.

Officials say new security rules are needed because communication aides are working near sensitive national security material.

A memo sent to Communications Director Steven Cheung and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt from the National Security Council said journalists can no longer enter Room 140 without an appointment, reports Al Jazeera.

The NSC said structural adjustments placed communications personnel closer to classified discussions, so unscheduled visits are no longer allowed.

The office sits only steps from the Oval Office and has long served as a gathering point for reporters trying to question senior aides.

Security Rationale Cited

The document said the rule protects material that could expose national security planning, Al Jazeera adds.

Officials also argued the change prevents disruptions and improves coordination inside the communications suite.

Reporters historically accessed the space with their regular credentials, sometimes on short notice, to speak with top spokespeople.

The new approach requires reporters to arrange meetings before entering.

Previous Restrictions Sparked Anger

The move follows a similar crackdown at the Pentagon earlier in October. Reporters working at the Department of Defense were told they would lose offices and credentials if they refused to accept new rules.

More than 30 news organizations declined to sign those terms, warning that the policy threatened press freedom and limited their ability to gather information. Some journalists vacated Pentagon workspace after the directive.

The Trump administration previously removed reporters from Reuters, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News from the permanent pool rotation, though those journalists still join occasionally.

Critics say recent decisions signal a broader effort to restrict access and limit spontaneous questioning.

Press Badges At Risk

The Pentagon policy compels reporters to acknowledge they could be labeled security risks and lose badges if they ask personnel to share classified or sensitive unclassified documents.

Media advocates say the language is vague, could be abused, and chills investigative work.

Image: Shutterstock/Joshua Sukoff