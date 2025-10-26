These Tech CEOs Campaign to Stop Donald Trump From Sending Troops to San Francisco

President Donald Trump has retracted his decision to initiate a law-enforcement “surge” in San Francisco. This change comes after engaging in discussions with San Francisco’s Mayor Daniel Lurie and CEOs of prominent tech companies in the Bay Area, including Nvidia and Salesforce.

Key influencers in these discussions were Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang, Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

These executives arranged a 25-minute call between Lurie and Trump on Wednesday night, during which they highlighted the potential adverse effects of a troop deployment on both the local and national economy, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Trump had earlier shown interest in deploying the National Guard to San Francisco, mirroring actions taken in cities like Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Memphis.

However, post the discussions, Trump declared on Thursday that he had decided against a federal law-enforcement surge in San Francisco.

Mayor Lurie, a Democrat and first-time officeholder, has been concentrating on collaborating with business leaders to stimulate the recovery of the city’s downtown core.

His strategy when dealing with the Trump administration, which includes representatives from the Bay Area tech industry, has been to steer clear of open conflict.

With no additional context or background information provided, the significance of this decision can only be speculated upon. However, it’s clear that the intervention of influential tech CEOs played a crucial role in this reversal.

Their concerns about the potential economic impact of a troop deployment evidently resonated with the administration, leading to a change in course.

This incident underscores the power and influence of tech companies in shaping policy decisions, particularly in regions where they hold significant economic sway.

