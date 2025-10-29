Bill Gates 'Lost A Fortune' Shorting Tesla Amid Climate Stance Shift, Says Chamath Palihapitiya: '...Experiment Is Over'

Social Capital founder Chamath Palihapitiya slammed Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates for shorting Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) amid the billionaire and philanthropist's shift in climate stance.

Bill Gates Lost A Fortune

Quoting a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday that contained an excerpt from Gates' blog post that detailed a shift in perspective on the Climate crisis, Palihapitiya criticized the billionaire for scaling back on his climate change stance.

"Bill Gates lost a fortune shorting $TSLA and even more backing dumb ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] projects," Palihapitiya shared. "It seems his experiment is over and the results are in," the investor added.

Gates had shorted Tesla back in 2022, much to the chagrin of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who made a text exchange between the pair public back when Gates had approached Musk to explore possible collaborations regarding climate change.

The news comes as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is reportedly under investigation by authorities over allegedly funding 20 entities with $23 million in grants. The entities were reportedly tied to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Meanwhile, Palihapitiya said that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) AI was being blamed for flawed hiring practices at the e-commerce giant. Palihapitiya said that Amazon’s laying off 30,000 employees was a result of "the unwinding of the DEI-fueled Hiring Bonanza of the past decade."

Tesla's 2-Door Affordable Model

Elsewhere, Tesla Board Chair Robyn Denholm said that the company could put a steering wheel and pedals in the upcoming Cybercab to comply with regulators and safety standards if needed.

Denholm's comments seemingly vindicate suggestions from investors like Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber, who had said that there could be a market for an affordable 2-door Tesla.

