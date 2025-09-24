Bernie Sanders Slams Trump, Says He's 'Representing His Fossil Fuel Billionaire Friends' By Calling Climate Change A 'Con Job'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has criticized President Donald Trump‘s stance on climate change, calling it a threat to the planet’s future.

Sanders took to X on Tuesday to express his views on climate change. He accused Trump of representing the interests of “fossil fuel billionaire friends” by dismissing climate change as a “con job.”

The Senator said that climate change is ‘an existential threat’ and called on for transformation of energy sources from fossil fuels.

See Also: Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1,431% In Single Day: What Is Going On? – Benzinga

Trump Calls Climate Change a "Con Job," Shocks World Leaders

Trump’s stance on climate change has been raised eyebrows. On Tuesday, while addressing the the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he dismissed the climate change issue, stunning global leaders. "It's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion,” stated the U.S. President.

In late August, the Trump administration halted approvals for new solar and wind power projects, a move that escalated his campaign against renewable energy development. This decision led to an immediate drop in clean energy ETFs, such as Clean Energy ETF ICLN and First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund QCLN.

Even billionaire, Bill Gates acknowledged the changing pace of things under the new Trump administration, but remained optimistic. “This current trend, where there’s a little less cooperation going on, I don’t think that’s a permanent thing,” stated Gates.

Trump’s Nuclear Energy Push

Amid alternative energy sources, President Trump is pushing to expand U.S. nuclear energy, aiming to quadruple capacity to 400 GW by 2050. To tackle domestic fuel shortages, the DOE launched a pilot program to accelerate new nuclear fuel production.

Trump’s nuclear push has been beneficial for nuclear energy utility and uranium stocks. Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, Oklo, Inc. OKLO and Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU gained 38.77%, 552.86% and 193.49%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis, as per Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



