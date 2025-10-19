Retail giants Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are riding a massive boom in collectible trading cards, with Target projecting more than $1 billion in annual sales from the category.

CNBC reports that analysts say the surge could keep the retailers ahead in the competitive holiday season.

Sales of trading cards featuring Pokémon, athletes, and celebrities have jumped sharply in 2025, becoming one of the hottest toy categories.

Target says trading card revenue has soared about 70% this year, while Walmart Marketplace has seen a 200% rise in online card sales between February 2024 and June 2025, the report adds, CNBC adds.

Pokémon cards remain the top draw, with year-over-year sales climbing more than tenfold.

The company recently launched a weekly livestream series spotlighting sports collectibles to sustain online engagement and drive new customers.

Shoppers Seek Nostalgia And New Investments

Market researcher Circana found total card sales — including pop culture and sports collectibles — up more than 100% in several subcategories. Millennials and Gen Z are driving much of the demand, drawn by both nostalgia and investment value.

"Lots of adults are buying these because it brings them back to a time when they had no cares in the world," said Circana's U.S. toys analyst Juli Lennett, CNBC adds. She described cards as an "affordable luxury" at a time of economic uncertainty.

Some collectors see cards as alternative investments. Analytics firm Card Ladder reported that the value of Pokémon cards has grown 3,821% since 2004. Retailers have capped in-store purchases to prevent bulk reselling and ensure wider availability.

Year-Round Growth, Not Just Holidays

Despite the holiday rush, experts say trading cards sell consistently throughout the year.

Pokémon remains the leading brand, topping $1 billion in U.S. sales last year, Circana said.

Sports cards, especially NFL sets, are also on the rise as teen and adult collectors join the frenzy.

