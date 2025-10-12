Trump Declares End To Israel-Hamas Conflict As Israel Prepares To Welcome For President: 'The War Is Over'

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is holding in Gaza as of Sunday. This comes as U.S. President Donald Trump makes his way to Israel, with plans for the release of hostages on the horizon.

'The War Is Over,’ Says Trump

On Sunday, Trump said that the war in Gaza had come to an end and that the Middle East was headed toward normalization.

“The war is over, you understand that,” said the president, according to a Reuters report.

The ceasefire agreement anticipates the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, reported Reuters separately. Trump, aboard Air Force One, announced the end of the war in Gaza and expressed optimism about future normalization in the Middle East. His visit includes an address to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, and participation in a summit in Egypt focused on ending the conflict.

Hostage Release Expected Soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for a new beginning, emphasizing rebuilding and unity. Thousands of Palestinians have been returning to northern Gaza, hopeful for peace despite the extensive destruction witnessed.

Government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian stated that the release of 20 living hostages is expected early Monday, followed by the handover of deceased hostages’ bodies. The ceasefire, mediated by the U.S., Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, marks a significant step towards peace.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is set to attend the summit, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced plans to dismantle Hamas tunnels post-hostage release. The situation remains tense as displaced Gazans return to find widespread devastation.

Nascent Peace Deal

The ceasefire agreement, part of Donald Trump’s plan, marks a pivotal moment in the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas. As reported on October 10, 2025, Israel approved the framework for the release of hostages, signaling a phased withdrawal of troops from Gaza. This development follows Trump’s stern warning to Hamas on October 6, 2025, where he threatened “complete obliteration” if they refused to cede control of Gaza. The ceasefire and Trump’s visit underscore ongoing efforts to stabilize the region and foster peace.

