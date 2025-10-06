Trump Warns Of 'Complete Obliteration' For Hamas If It Refuses To Cede Gaza, Reportedly Snubs Netanyahu As 'So...Negative'

Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, the militant group in Gaza. The President has threatened “complete obliteration” if Hamas refuses to relinquish control of the region.

Trump Pushes Gaza Ceasefire Amid Hamas Split, Netanyahu Tension

Trump’s warning comes as part of his ongoing efforts to advance a ceasefire proposal in Gaza. He made the statement during a text message conversation with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday, CNN reported. Tapper had asked Trump about the consequences if Hamas persists in its leadership.

Trump also expressed optimism about the proposed ceasefire, despite significant disagreements between Israel and Hamas. He assured reporters at the White House that the deal was likely to proceed, stating, “We don’t need flexibility, because everyone has pretty much agreed to it.”

Trump’s warning to Hamas coincides with reports of a tense phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During a call on Friday, Netanyahu dismissed the news that Trump celebrated, saying it "doesn't mean anything," prompting Trump to respond angrily, insisting, “I don’t know why you’re always so….negative. This is a win. Take it,” reported Axios.

Despite this, Trump told CNN that Netanyahu is fully supportive of the ceasefire plan. "Yes on Bibi," replied Trump.

However, the talks are encountering challenges, as Hamas is reportedly split over the agreement, and Netanyahu faces resistance within his own government, according to The Times of Israel.

See Also: CEO Solomon Says AI Will Create Jobs At Goldman: ‘We’ll Wind Up With More Jobs 10 Years From Now Than We Have Today’

Gaza Peace Plan Spurs Hostage Swap Talks in Egypt

This development follows Trump’s unveiling of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza at the end of September. The plan, which was backed by Netanyahu, hinges on Hamas’ acceptance. Trump had emphasized that Israel would have complete U.S. support for any necessary action if Hamas rejects the proposal.

Following Trump’s proposal, Hamas agreed to release all Israeli prisoners according to the exchange formula contained in the plan. Trump had immediately called on Israel to halt military operations in Gaza, welcoming Hamas’ response as a step towards lasting peace.

As part of his efforts to advance the ceasefire, Trump sent envoys to Egypt to work out the technical details of a hostage swap after Hamas agreed with key parts of his peace plan. Delegations from Israel and Hamas were scheduled to meet in Egypt to discuss implementation.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.