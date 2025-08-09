John Bolton has voiced his criticism over the announcement of a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska.

What Happened: President Trump’s announcement of the meeting, which was made on the social media platform Truth Social, has drawn attention and criticism, including from Bolton. He expressed his disapproval during a recent interview with CNN.

The meeting between President Trump and President Putin is set to occur on Friday, August 15, 2025.

“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” Trump wrote in the post.

Bolton, who served as President Trump’s national security advisor during his first term, likened the upcoming meeting to Trump’s contentious invitation of the Taliban to Camp David.

Bolton said, “This is not quite as bad as Trump inviting the Taliban to Camp David to talk about the peace negotiations in Afghanistan, but it certainly reminds one of that.”

Also Read: Trump Says He Could Influence Putin To Free Kidnapped Ukrainian Children: ‘It’s Pretty Tough Stuff, But I Believe I Could Do That’

He further characterized the meeting as a “great victory for Putin,” describing the Russian leader as a “rogue leader of a pariah state.”

“The only better place for Putin than Alaska would be if the summit were being held in Moscow. So, the initial setup, I think, is a great victory for Putin. He's a rogue leader of a pariah state and he's going to be welcomed into the United States,” he further said.

Why It Matters: Bolton’s criticism of the announced meeting underscores the ongoing controversy surrounding President Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

The comparison to the contentious invitation of the Taliban to Camp David highlights the potential implications of this meeting. Bolton’s comments suggest that the meeting could be perceived as a win for Putin, further complicating the already strained U.S.-Russia relations.

The reaction to this meeting, particularly from those within Trump’s own administration, will be a key factor to watch in the lead-up to the scheduled date.

Read Next

Jim Cramer Has Blunt Message for Fed Chair Powell After July Job Numbers Tanked