Mike Johnson Gets Confronted In Fiery Hallway Clash By Arizona Democrats Over Government Shutdown: He's Keeping Republicans On An 'Extended Vacation'

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) confronted House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Wednesday regarding the government shutdown, healthcare delays, and Epstein-related files.

Democrats Demand Action On Health Care And Government Shutdown

Kelly and Gallego held a surprise press gaggle outside Johnson's office to demand progress on health care measures, reported The Hill.

They also protest his delay in swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who won a recent special election.

"The guy who works in this office right here is keeping all of his Republican colleagues and his caucus on an extended summer vacation," Kelly told reporters.

He urged Johnson to return the House to session to negotiate a government funding deal.

Gallego accused Johnson of intentionally postponing Grijalva's swearing-in to prevent her from signing a discharge petition to force a House vote on releasing Epstein-related files.

"Stop covering up for the pedophiles," Gallego said.

Johnson Fires Back, Calling Confrontation A ‘Publicity Stunt‘

Johnson unexpectedly emerged from his office mid-gaggle, calling the scene "a publicity stunt" and insisting Grijalva would be sworn in "as soon as we get back to work."

He said the situation differed from previous cases where he had sworn in members immediately, arguing that those ceremonies had been prearranged.

As the exchange grew heated, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) joined Johnson, shouting back at Gallego, "Nobody's covering up for pedophiles, so knock it the hell off."

Democrats Slam Government Shutdown And Health Care Standoff

On Wednesday, Senate and House Democrats criticized the Trump administration and House Republicans for using the ongoing government shutdown as leverage over health care and other critical issues.

Kelly urged action, saying, "We can vote today to extend these tax credits and reopen the government.”

“But so far, Donald Trump and my Republican colleagues would rather use people’s healthcare as leverage than sit down and work with us to protect it," he added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) highlighted rising living costs and health care premiums, adding that 75% of Americans believe the administration isn't addressing these issues.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) pointed to airport staffing shortages caused by the shutdown.

saying, "House Republicans remain on vacation. Get back to work so we can reopen the government!"

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) accused Trump of threatening democracy instead of solving national crises.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) condemned House Republicans for delaying the swearing-in of Grijalva, calling it "undemocratic and unacceptable."

Speaker Johnson countered on X, blaming Democrats for the shutdown and claiming that troops, TSA agents, and Border Patrol workers would miss paychecks unless Democrats acted.

He accused Senate Democrats of blocking taxpayer-funded benefits for "illegal aliens" while refusing to reopen the government.

