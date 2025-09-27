Donald Trump Orders Troops To Portland Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon.

The move is aimed at protecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities, which, according to the president, are under threat from Antifa and other domestic terrorists.

On Saturday via a post on Truth Social, Trump announced his decision to send troops to Portland, a city he referred to as “war ravaged.”

The decision was made in the wake of a shooting incident at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas. The attack targeted ICE personnel and property, resulting in the death of one detainee and severe injuries to two others.

State and local leaders, including Sen. Jeff Merkley, Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, US Rep. Maxine Dexter, and city council members, called for peace in a news conference on Friday night. This appeal came in response to a surge in federal agents’ activity in the city.

Earlier this month, Trump labeled Antifa, a loosely organized group of left-wing activists and anarchists known for their opposition to police and government, as a “major terrorist organization.”

The White House has yet to provide additional comment or clarity on what the president meant by “full force” and which troops would be deployed to the city.

The deployment of troops to Portland marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the federal government and local authorities. The move also underscores the Trump administration’s hardline stance against Antifa and other groups it perceives as domestic terrorists.

The decision follows a series of incidents that have heightened tensions in the city, including the recent shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

The situation in Portland will likely continue to evolve as local leaders, activists, and federal authorities grapple with the challenges of maintaining peace and security in the city.