FBI Agent Removed From Duty for Refusing To Arrange James Comey Perp Walk

An FBI agent being taken off duty after refusing to arrange a public arrest, or “perp walk,” for former Director James Comey.

The agent was relieved of his duties for not agreeing to organize a public spectacle of Comey’s arrest. Comey was indicted on September 25 on charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation.

This marks a significant escalation in President Donald Trump‘s campaign against his political opponents.

As per the report by Reuters, the details remain hazy regarding how or when the senior FBI officials intended to stage Comey’s appearance at the bureau’s Washington field office.

Although a court summons was issued in this case, there was no arrest warrant. Generally, defendants report to an FBI field office for booking after a court summons is issued.

Comey, who refutes all allegations, is due to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday. His legal representative has chosen not to comment on the situation.

Trump, who fired Comey in 2017, has repeatedly criticized Comey’s handling of the FBI investigation into the contacts between Russians and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

This incident highlights the ongoing tension between the Trump administration and its perceived adversaries. The decision to publicly arrest Comey, a move typically reserved for high-profile criminals, suggests an attempt to humiliate and discredit him.

This could potentially intensify the political divide, as Comey has been a vocal critic of Trump’s administration since his dismissal.

The refusal of the FBI agent to participate in this spectacle may indicate internal disagreements within the bureau about the handling of this case.

