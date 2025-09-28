Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen has accused ex-FBI Director James Comey of criminal conduct. This surprising allegation was made during an interview on MSNBC’s The Weekend Primetime.

Cohen said that Comey, who has recently been indicted, was involved in criminal activity. Cohen challenged the prevailing opinion among experts that Comey was not implicated in any wrongdoing.

Cohen, who has previously admitted to campaign finance violations and fraud, stated during the show that an investigation he conducted with reporter Brian Karem uncovered Comey’s unfavorable involvement in the Russia investigation.

Drawing from his own experiences with the legal system, Cohen argued that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will uncover evidence against Comey.

"Chances are this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication. I believe likely he will be found guilty,” Cohen said.

He also said, “I believe likely he committed a crime. I don't know what that crime is, but there are hundreds of thousands of documents, and the government has each and every one of them. I've been through this system. I know better than anybody what a weaponized DOJ looks like and feels like. It is insurmountable."

This development adds a new twist to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Russia investigation and the role of key figures such as Comey and Cohen.

The allegations made by Cohen, if proven true, could have significant implications for Comey and the FBI. However, it’s important to note that these are currently just claims made by Cohen and they have not been substantiated.

As such, the situation warrants close monitoring as it unfolds.

