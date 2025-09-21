Abbe Lowell, a lawyer who once represented President Donald Trump‘s family, has expressed grave concerns over the potential harm the current administration could cause to the country’s institutions.

Lowell, who defended Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during Robert Mueller‘s Russian investigation, is apprehensive about the stress the White House is placing on the nation’s institutions.

He fears these institutions may not be able to endure the current pressure.

Lowell, in an interview once with the Financial Times, expressed, “I have never been as concerned as to whether our system can withstand the pressure it is being put to.”

He further observed that the government is “pushing the tree to the point that it could break.”

Lowell, who has also represented notable Democrats, was engaged by Kushner and Ivanka in 2017 as the Russia investigation intensified.

He is now cautioning that Trump's actions in his second term could fracture the constitutional "wall" that separates the courts from executive power.

Lowell has founded Lowell & Associates to fight what he describes as government "over-reach," and has already drawn several defectors from other law firms. His clientele includes New York Attorney General Letitia James and former DHS official Miles Taylor.

The concerns raised by Lowell highlight the escalating tension between the executive branch and the nation's institutions.

His approach of building cases on First Amendment grounds, rather than presidential authority, could be crucial in challenging the administration.

Lowell's new firm, Lowell & Associates, could play a significant role in this battle, particularly with high-profile clients like Letitia James and Miles Taylor on board.

