DHS Secretary Noem Says ICE Will Be at Super Bowl for Bad Bunny Performance

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the choice of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as the halftime performer at Super Bowl LX in February, and warned that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at the event.

Noem expressed her disapproval of the NFL’s decision to select Bad Bunny as the halftime performer on Friday. He is a U.S. citizen but has been a vocal critic of ICE policies.

Noem predicted that the NFL would regret its choice. Noem also confirmed that ICE agents will be present at the Super Bowl, scheduled to take place in Santa Clara, California in February.

Despite the White House’s statement that there was “no tangible plan” to deploy ICE officers to the Super Bowl, Noem insisted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will ensure the event’s safety, reports The Hill.

She emphasized that only “law-abiding Americans who love this country” should attend the Super Bowl.

The NFL’s decision to select Bad Bunny has faced backlash from conservative commentators and MAGA influencers. The artist himself had previously stated he would not perform in the mainland U.S. due to concerns over potential ICE raids at his concerts.

This controversy highlights the ongoing tension between the entertainment industry and political figures over issues of immigration and national security. The NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny, a vocal critic of ICE, as the halftime performer is seen by some as a political statement.

On the other hand, Noem’s confirmation of ICE presence at the Super Bowl is viewed as a reinforcement of the current administration’s stance on immigration enforcement.

This incident underscores the intersection of politics, entertainment, and sports in the national conversation.

