A recent poll has shown that a majority of Americans believe that the economic policies of President Donald Trump have had a detrimental effect on the economy.

The survey from Pew Research reveals that 53% of American adults hold the view that Trump’s policies have led to a decline in economic conditions.

Just 24% of those surveyed believe that his policies have had a positive impact on the economy. The survey, which was conducted from September 22 to 28, also found that only 26% of the respondents would describe the economy as excellent or good.

High inflation, tariffs, and a high cost of living were identified as the main reasons for the economy being rated as fair or poor by 74% of those surveyed. Negative mentions of Trump and the GOP accounted for 16% of the reasons.

This is a stark contrast to Pew’s results from November 2018, during Trump’s first term, when 59% of the country rated the economy as in excellent or good condition.

Interestingly, despite these figures, most polls still indicate that the GOP is more trusted on the economy than their Democratic counterparts.

The results of this poll are significant as they highlight a shift in public opinion regarding the economic policies of the Trump administration. While the GOP is generally seen as more reliable on economic matters, the perception of Trump’s policies as damaging to the economy could potentially influence future voting behavior.

This could have implications for the GOP’s political strategy moving forward, particularly in relation to economic policy.

The contrast between the current perceptions and those from 2018 also underscores the impact of recent economic challenges on public sentiment.

