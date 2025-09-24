Joe Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Senate Aide Becomes Russian Citizen

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who accused then-Sen. Joe Biden of sexual assault during the 1990s, said Monday she has become a Russian citizen, announcing the move in a post on X and thanking Vladimir Putin for granting her asylum and citizenship. Russian media and an official decree listed her under her legal name, "McCabe Alexandra Tara."

Tara Reade Thanks Vladimir Putin, Butina And Simonyan

"This was a very special day. I am now a Russian citizen! What an honor. Thank you to President Putin for this amazing honor of signing a decree making me a citizen and keeping me safe when I applied for asylum," Reade wrote on X.

"Thank you to @Maria_Butina who stood with me and helped me on this journey to safety. Thank you to @M_Simonyan who gave me support and helped me to apply for citizenship and @RT_com. I am so proud to work at RT. I am a lucky girl," she added.

According to a report by The Moscow Times, Reade has appeared on and now works for RT, the Kremlin-funded broadcaster led by editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. Simonyan oversees RT and the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

See Also: Mike Pence Says Trump Is ‘Right’ When He Says Ukraine Can Fight And Win Back Territory From Russia

Move To Russia Followed Danger Claims, Denials

The report adds that Reade moved to Russia in 2023 after publicly appealing at a state media event for a Russian passport, claiming a Republican lawmaker warned she faced danger in the United States. The White House later called the idea that her life was at risk from the U.S. government "absolutely false."

Biden Allegations And Citizenship Decree Provide Context

Reade worked in Biden's Senate office in the early 1990s. In 2020, during Biden's presidential campaign, she accused him of assault. Biden denied the allegation, and no charges were filed.

Her X post also thanked Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian Federation in the U.S. and was later elected to Russia's State Duma. Butina's 2018 plea and current lawmaker status are documented in U.S. Justice Department records and official Duma listings.

The Kremlin decree granting citizenship identified Reade by her legal name and birth date; The Moscow Times reported she previously changed her name to Alexandra McCabe. Reade said the citizenship decision left her "joyful."

Photo Courtesy: Alexey Smyshlyaev on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: