Mike Pence Says Trump Is 'Right' When He Says Ukraine Can Fight And Win Back Territory From Russia

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday thanked President Donald Trump for assuring Ukraine and NATO that the United States "will continue to supply weapons to NATO," saying U.S. leadership can help Kyiv defeat Russia.

Mike Pence Echoes Trump On Backing Ukraine, NATO

Pence added that "with American leadership and the support of NATO, Ukraine can fight and WIN a victory for Freedom," echoing Trump's latest public stance on the war.

"President Trump is Right. Ukraine has fought bravely for 3 1/2 years since Russia's unprovoked and brutal invasion. With American leadership and the support of NATO, Ukraine can fight and WIN a victory for Freedom. Thank You President Donald Trump," Pence wrote on X, quoting a White House post that relayed Trump's words.

Trump Signals Push To Restore Ukraine's Borders

Trump said Tuesday afternoon that he believes Ukraine, with help from the European Union and NATO, could win back all territory taken by Russia and return the country to its original borders, after previously suggesting land concessions might be part of a deal to end the war.

"After seeing the Economic trouble (the war) is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," Trump wrote on Truth Social, marking a sharp rhetorical shift.

In the same post, Trump argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country are in "BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act." He added that the United States will continue to supply weapons to NATO "for NATO to do what they want with them," language the White House amplified on its X account.

Trump's Evolving Ukraine Stance

According to a report by Politico, Pence in July praised Trump's decision to resume military aid to Ukraine, saying "the time is now" to renew support, a notable note of alignment after years in which Pence sometimes criticized his former running mate's approach.

Trump's position on Ukraine has shifted repeatedly, including public flashes of frustration with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

