Ex-Trump Lawyer Draws Parallels Between Kimmel Suspension And Nazi Regime

Ty Cobb, a former attorney for the White House under President Donald Trump‘s administration, has drawn a comparison between the suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel and the tactics employed by the Nazis.

Cobb sees a similarity between ABC’s suspension of Kimmel and the Nazis’ strategy of removing comedians from German airwaves back in 1939. The suspension was a result of threats made by Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commission’s chair, towards Kimmel and ABC, following remarks made by the comedian about Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin.

The indefinite suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” by ABC was met with approval by Trump. Cobb voiced his observations on Friday’s Meet the Press Now, where he was questioned about the potential repercussions of government-led pressure campaigns against the media.

Speaking with NBC News, Cobb made reference to an event in 1939 where Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi minister of propaganda, banned five entertainers due to their opposition to National Socialism.

He also drew a parallel with Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s efforts to muzzle critical media outlets in the early 2000s.

Trump, on Friday, argued that excessive criticism of him on television amounts to "illegal" activity and is "no longer free speech."

The suspension of Kimmel and the subsequent comparison to Nazi tactics by Cobb raises concerns about the state of free speech and media censorship in the country.

The incident underscores the ongoing debate about the role of government in influencing media content and the potential implications for freedom of expression.

The comparison to historical events of media censorship in Nazi Germany and Putin’s Russia further highlights the gravity of the situation.

