Elizabeth Warren Demands Probe Into Arrests, Detentions And Deportations Of US Citizens: 'They Fail Their Duty…'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Thursday called for a federal investigation into whether U.S. immigration authorities are wrongly arresting and deporting American citizens, saying such incidents would betray the agency's core mission to keep the public safe.

Elizabeth Warren’s Post Follows Raid With Citizens Detained

"When immigration agents arrest Americans without sufficient cause, detain them without access to counsel, or ignore proof of citizenship, they fail their duty to protect the public. I'm asking for an investigation into DHS's arrests, detentions, and deportations of U.S. citizens," Warren wrote in an X post.

Warren's post followed an early-morning operation in Elgin, Illinois, on Tuesday, where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined federal agents. According to a report by CBS, videos from the scene showed multiple people being led away in handcuffs. Two U.S. citizens were briefly detained and later released, local outlets reported.

See Also: PepsiCo Grapples With Soaring Debt, Negative Cash Flow: ‘Nice Activist’ Isn’t Enough, Says GimmeCredit

Trump Admin Ups Enforcement As Detentions Surge

The Trump administration has pledged the largest mass deportation in U.S. history and has stepped up interior enforcement since taking office in January. ICE says it made more than 66,000 arrests and 65,000 removals in the administration's first 100 days. The average daily detention population this summer hovered around 57,000, which is well above pre-inauguration levels.

Reports Flag Noncriminal Detentions

While officials emphasize a focus on dangerous criminals, federal data indicate many detainees have no criminal record. TRAC at Syracuse University reports roughly 70% of people in ICE detention this summer had no criminal convictions, a pattern confirmed in other recent analyses.

Last month, ICE agents in New York detained the boyfriend of a city official even though he held legal status, an episode that intensified scrutiny of enforcement tactics. He was later released, according to a New York Daily News report.

Warren and several colleagues have formally urged DHS to investigate arrests, detentions and deportations involving citizens and to spell out corrective measures.

Photo Courtesy: David Garcia on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: