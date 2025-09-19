Apple's iPhone 17 Series Sees Strong Start In China, India—Pro Max Model Leads The Pack

The launch of Apple Inc’s AAPL iPhone 17 series in China, India on September 19 has seen an enthusiastic response, with the Pro Max model leading the sales.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Leads Launch Frenzy in China, India

The iPhone 17 series witnessed a promising start in China, the world’s second-largest economy. The Pro Max model, priced 9,999 yuan ($1,406) onwards, is expected to be the best-selling model in the series, reported Reuters.

Check out the current price of AAPL stock here.

On the launch day, approximately 300 people queued up at Apple’s flagship store in Beijing. The series’ redesign, particularly the orange-colored Pro Max, and its longer battery life, were cited as key factors influencing the purchase decision.

Meanwhile, in India, the iPhone 17 series launch also attracted large crowds in Mumbai and Delhi, with Apple's retail partners and distributors are boosting sales with cashback, exchange discounts, extended EMI plans, and bundled deals on accessories and wearables for customers trading in older iPhones, reported the Hindustan Times.

New Launch Likely To Boost Apple's China Market Share

Analysts expect the iPhone 17 series to give Apple a much-needed year-end lift in China, potentially strengthening its market share and shipments amid tough competition from Xiaomi and Huawei.

Although Apple's shipments fell 6% in the first eight weeks of Q3, Omdia senior analyst Chiew Le Xuan expects iPhone shipments in China to rise 11% year-over-year in the second half, driving a 5% full-year growth for Apple in 2025.

Strong iPhone 17 Demand, US Investments Signal Growth

The iPhone 17’s demand is reportedly ‘tracking modestly ahead of iPhone 16′, stated JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee. This positive reception in China, a key market for Apple, bodes well for the company’s overall performance.

This positive trend, coupled with Apple’s $600 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing will drive future growth, Over the next four years, 79 factories across the country are expected to benefit, triggering a ‘domino effect' of growth, stated CEO Tim Cook.

Furthermore, Apple is exploring the production of foldable iPhones in Taiwan, aiming to manufacture approximately 95 million iPhones for its 2026 lineup. This move could further strengthen Apple’s position in the global smartphone market.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Apple has a growth score of 29.66% and a momentum rating of 56.81%. Click here to see how it compares to other leading tech companies.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



