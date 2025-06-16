Trump Orders ICE To Launch 'The Single Largest Mass Deportation Program In History,' Targeting Los Angeles, Chicago And New York

President Donald Trump has directed ICE to conduct "the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History," in a new post on Truth Social made on Sunday.

What Happened: In his post, Trump highlighted cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago as key targets, labelling these areas are "Democrat Power Centers" where immigrants help Democrats "expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State."

He accused them of robbing "good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens."

"ICE Officers are herewith ordered, by notice of this TRUTH, to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History," he wrote.

His call to action comes after ICE raids that triggered protests across the country, beginning in Los Angeles and culminating in coordinated "No Kings" demonstrations on June 14. In retaliation to the unrest, Trump deployed National Guard troops and Marines.

Why It Matters: Trump appeared to adopt a measured stance on immigration a few days earlier. "Our farmers are being hurt badly," he said on June 12. "They have very good workers… They're not citizens, but they've turned out to be, you know, great."

ICE has already increased its daily arrest quota from 1,000 to 3,000 under orders from the White House, according to Reuters.

Trump’s immigration chief, Tom Homan, recently confirmed 200,000 deportations over four months. USA Today reports that this pace is slower than under the Biden administration, which the White House attributes to fewer illegal crossings at the southern border.

Border apprehensions have plummeted to under 10,000 per month, a significant reduction from over 100,000 a year ago.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has reinstated the long-dormant Alien Registration Act, a World War II-era law that requires all non-citizens in the U.S. to register with the federal government and submit their fingerprints. The statute had not been enforced in 75 years.

